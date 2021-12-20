Pakistan values ties with Turkmenistan: President Alvi says

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Monday said that Pakistan attached utm-ost significance to its ties with Turkmenistan as the two countries enjoy excellent relations in various fields, besides having unanimity of views on major international and regional fora including United Nations, ECO and SCO.

He said that Pakistan was committed to early co-mpletion of TAPI pipeline project. The President exp-ressed these views while talking to the visiting For-eign Minister of Turkm-enistan Meredov Rashid O-vezgeldiyevich, who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Talking to the Turkmen Foreign Minister, the President highlighted the importance of regional connectivity and economic integration, saying that both the countries should join efforts to boost regional connectivity.

The meeting proposed to establish a committee under the Joint Working Group to expedite the process of early completion of TAPI pipeline. The President congratulated the visiting dignitary on successful holding of the 17th Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of OIC.

He expressed the hope that the Extraordinary Session of OIC countries would succeed in getting the international support to address the growing crisis in Afghanistan.

He urged the international community to realize the gravity of situation in Afghanistan and support it in this hour of need.

He underlined that Afghanistan should not be further squeezed and the blocked money needed to be released to counter the worsening economic and humanitarian crisis.

The president recalled his recent visit to Turkmenistan and said that he held very fruitful meetings with the Turkmen President and both sides emphasized the need for early completion of TAPI Gas pipeline project. The Turkmen Foreign Minister conveyed to the President the warmest wishes from President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.