Pakistan wants peace in region, no comprise on Indus water treaty : Bilawal

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that opposition party PTI has shown non-serious attitude several times, adding that PTI can be included in parliamentary delegations in future.

Addressing “Meet the Press” event at National Press Club Islamabad on Friday, Bilawal said Pakistan wants peace in the region espciallay with India but he made it clear that there will be no compromise on Indus Water Treaty.

PPP chairman said right now Indian PM Modi was not in mood to open talks with Pakistan. Bilawal said during Indian aggression, Pakistan recorded its credibility. He said if PM Shehbaz had not taken timely action then India would have created its fake narrative.

He said Pakistan has given message of peace to the world and foiled Indian narrative. He said Kashmir issue has become international issue. Bilawal Bhutto said all issues between Pakistan and India can be resolved through talks.

PPP made it clear that accepting Israeli state by Pakistan is out of question especially during the current time when Zionist state was butchering innocent civilians in Gaza and flouting human rights laws in Palestine.

He said Israel has committed genocide in Palestine and there was no question of recognizing it. He made it clear that this government, this coalition, and the current military leadership will never accept Israeli state.

During Field Marshal’s meeting with Donald Trump, Bilawal claimed there was any talk of recognizing Israel. Whether Israel recognizes or not, it ran for a ceasefire. If it is not true then US President was lying.

PPP chairman said the key reason for Field Marshal’s meeting with Trump is that Pakistan won the war against India.

Earlier US was keeping high hopes from India. Bilawal said if India could not handle its six aircraft, what more could it have done despite US support.

PPP leader said Pakistan spoke of peace while India had only one narrative that Pakistan is a terrorist state. He said Modi wants that people of India and Pakistan continue to fight generation after generation. He said if India did not accept Indus Water Treaty then there will be war and Pakistan was ready to fight for its water share.

He said Punjab government has assured PPP that for next fiscal year, South Punjab will be given reasonable funds. He said PPP will continue to support Shehbaz government.