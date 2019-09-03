Pakistan wants resolution of Kashmir conflict through negotiations: Qureshi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan wants peaceful resolution of Kashmir conflict through negotiations with the neighboring country India, on Tuesday.

Qureshi said this while addressing a seminar in Islamabad; he said that Islamabad always supports harmony and stability in the region and adding that we want peaceful and good relations with our neighboring countries.

He added that Pakistan’s foreign policy was prepared while keeping in view the internal and external matters. With effective foreign policy, Pakistan has made its name in the world, he asserted.

Qureshi said that Kashmiri people have been disconnected from the outer world by Indian forces as there is still a blockage of communication networks in the valley. We can successfully deal with the regional challenges by resolving Kashmir issue, he stated.