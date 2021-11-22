Pakistan wants to further strengthen its cooperation with Syria in diverse areas: President

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD (APP): President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday said that Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Syria and wanted to further promote and strengthen bilateral cooperation with the brotherly country in all areas of mutual interest.

He stated that both the countries enjoyed excellent relations which were rooted deep in shared religion, values and culture.

The president was talking to the visiting Education Minister of the Syrian Arab Republic Dr. Darem Tabbaa, who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The president highlighted that Pakistan International School was a leading institution in Damascus providing quality education to Syrians.

He stated that the school would continue to impart education to Syrian students in accordance with the international standards.

The president also called for increasing global cooperation to cope with economic and health challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both sides underscored the need to increase cooperation in various fields, particularly education and culture.

The meeting also emphasized the need to enhance cultural exchanges as well as collaboration in the field of higher education. During the meeting, it was informed that Pakistan would offer scholarships to Syrian students to study in professional and higher educational institutions of Pakistan. Dr. Darem Tabbaa conveyed warm regards from the Syrian leadership to the president.

He underscored the need for promoting cultural cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

Earlier, a delegation of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) led by its President Mian Nauman Kabir called on the President. Talking to the delegation, the president said that the government was committed to provide a competitive and fair business environment to entrepreneurs and had taken a number of steps in that regard.

He added that despite the limited resources, the government provided maximum relief to the business community and vulnerable segments of society during the pandemic.

The president urged LCCI to play its role in encouraging businessmen to pay their taxes so as to reduce the budget deficit and allocate more funds for development works. The delegation expressed satisfaction over the economic performance of the government, particularly the increase in revenue collection and foreign remittances. The participants also apprised the president of their problems. President Alvi assured that their grievances would be taken up with the concerned quarters for redressal.

Envoys-designate of Japan, Norway, Poland, Cambodia present credentials to President Alvi: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said Pakistan offered business-friendly policies for foreign investors particularly in agriculture, information technology, telecommunication, energy, and tourism sectors.

The president expressed these views while talking to the ambassadors-designate of Japan, Norway, Poland, and the non-resident ambassador-designate of Cambodia, who separately called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr. Earlier, the ambassadors-designate Mitsuhiro Wada (Japan), Per Albert Ilsaas (Norway), Maciej Pisarski (Poland) and the non-resident ambassador-designate of the Cambodia Ung Sean presented their credentials to President Dr Arif Alvi at a ceremony.

The president congratulated the newly-appointed envoys and expressed his hope that they would play their role in further strengthening political, commercial, diplomatic and cultural relations with Pakistan.

Talking to the ambassadors-designate separately, the President highlighted Pakistan’s desire to further expand bilateral trade and commercial cooperation with friendly countries, saying that the mutual trade needed to be taken to its fullest potential. He asked the ambassadors-designates to encourage the businesses of their respective countries to invest in Pakistan which is an attractive destination for investment.

The president apprised the envoys about Pakistan’s successful handling of the COVID-19 pandemic by introducing smart-lockdowns which led to the containment of the disease.

He also highlighted the need to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan which had been a victim of war for over four decades.

The president expressed his best wishes for all the envoys for their new assignment in Pakistan and hoped that they would play their role to further cement bilateral relations during their tenures.