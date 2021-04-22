Pakistan wants to give full effect to ICJ’s verdict in Kulbhushan case-FO

Muhammad Asad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan wants to give full effect to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) verdict in the case of Kulbhushan Yadhav, an Indian Spy on death row in Pakistan’s prison. It was said by the Spokesperson Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry during weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday.

While responding to media query Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry observed that Pakistan had taken all the steps under ICJ judgement in the case including provision of Counselor access, explanation of all rights available to the accused, temporary halt to his sentence and judicial review of his sentence by the High Court of Islamabad.

He said Pakistan had approach several times to India for provision of lawyer to Indian spy Kulbhushan Yadhav, however India is not interested in it and using delaying tactics.

According to him, if India does not abide by its responsibility than Pakistan would provide a lawyer to Indian spy to defend his case in the court. While responding to a query regarding recent anti-Pakistan statement by an Afghan official, Mr. Chaudhry said that Pakistan always believes that there is no military solution of Afghanistan problem, on that basis Pakistan always supported the Afghan Peace Process and supports an orderly and responsible withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan without creating a vacuum in the country. He noted that there is multilateral mechanism between both Countries including Intelligence platform.

According to him, any grievances’ can be shared at these platforms, however, such statements could be counterproductive. He observed that Pakistan remains committed to the Afghan Peace Process.

While responding to a question regarding reforms in Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Mr. Chaudhry said that Pakistan had introduced several administrative, political and legal reforms in the area on the aspirations of the people of the region, however, these reforms would not have any impact on UNSC’s resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

He noted that these reforms are a regular process. While answering a question regarding Azad Jammu Kashmir, Chaudhry categorically said that there is no comparison in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

There is a complete lockdown over more than 600 days in IIOJK and basic rights of the people are suspended, and the people of the area are continuously in agitation against the Indian unilateral and illegal actions of August 5, 2019.