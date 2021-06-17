Pakistan warns India over IIOJK

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday warned India to refrain from any further steps regarding Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), saying that it could “imperil the regional peace and security”.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri at a weekly press briefing said India must revisit its unlawful and destabilizing actions in IIOJK and ensure full compliance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

The FO Spokesperson said Pakistan would continue to resolutely oppose Indian attempts to change the demographic structure and status of IIOJK as a disputed territory.

He said to apprise the UN leadership of Pakistan’s grave concerns on these developments, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had addressed a letter to the President of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the United Nations Secretary General.

He mentioned that the Foreign Minister had been regularly addressing letters to the Security Council and the UN Secretary General to keep the UN fully informed of the grave situation in the territory occupied by India.

He said Pakistan had also been reminding the UN Security Council of its responsibility for peaceful and just settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions.

“We remain firm in our commitment to provide all possible support to the people of IIOJK in their just struggle for the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination,” the FO Spokesperson said.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan had deep concern over the recent reports indicating “Indian machinations for further division, bifurcation and demographic changes in the IIOJK to perpetuate its illegal occupation”.

“We call upon the international community, including the United Nations, international human rights and humanitarian organizations, global media and world parliaments to take immediate cognizance of the situation,” he said.

He said IIOJK was an internationally recognized disputed territory, adding that India’s unilateral and illegal actions in IIOJK remain in violation of international law and numerous United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.