Pakistan warns of escalating water dispute with India

UNITED NATIONS (APP): Pakistan on Tuesday raised serious concerns over India’s unilateral act of suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, warning that the move threatens the water security of over 240 million people in Pakistan.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar called India’s actions illegal and urged the United Nations to take steps to uphold peaceful dispute resolution. Presiding over the UN Security Council Open Debate on “Promoting International Peace and Security through Multilateralism and the Peaceful Settlement of Disputes”, Ishaq Dar described the Treaty signed in 1960, as a “remarkable example of diplomacy and dialogue” that has withstood decades of tension between the two neighbours.

However, he condemned India’s recent move to illegally hold the treaty in abeyance, accusing it of using water as a coercive tool. “This action is not only a breach of the treaty but a direct threat to the survival of millions who depend on the Indus system,” he said. The deputy PM’s remarks came following the adoption of Resolution 2788 on “Strengthening Mechanisms for Peaceful Settlement of Disputes.” Pakistan welcomed the resolution and called for its swift and universal implementation.

Ishaq Dar urged the international community to reaffirm its support for multilateralism and enhance the United Nations’ mechanisms for peaceful dispute resolution.Speaking at the UN Security Council Ishaq Dar welcomed the adoption of the resolution on “Strengthening Mechanisms for Peaceful Settlement of Disputes,” calling it a “welcome expression of our collective will” and a reaffirmation of the UN Charter’s core principles.

He emphasized that peaceful resolution was not only a legal and moral obligation but a strategic necessity for global stability. Ishaq Dar called for the universal and non-discriminatory implementation of Security Council resolutions. He criticized the selective application of international law, which he said undermines the Council’s credibility and fosters prolonged conflicts.

Stressing the primacy of the UN Charter, the deputy PM urged an end to the use of force, foreign occupation, and denial of the right to self-determination. He reiterated that all disputes must be resolved based on established international legal principles. He proposed greater utilization of the Secretary-General’s mediation tools, including enhanced support for the UN’s Mediation Support Unit, especially in protracted and emerging conflicts.

He argued that bilateralism should not be used as a pretext for inaction when one party refuses engagement. Peaceful dispute resolution, Dar said, must become standard practice, not an exception. He encouraged collaboration under Chapter VIII of the UN Charter, supporting regional efforts and context-specific solutions that prioritize early diplomatic intervention and preventive diplomacy.

Dar cited ongoing crises in Palestine and Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir as examples of the consequences of inaction and selective justice. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to diplomacy, dialogue, and the peaceful settlement of disputes, adding that Pakistan’s foreign policy is grounded in the principles of the UN Charter, including sovereign equality and non-interference. Pakistan, he said remained steadfast in its desire for peace in its own region. “But this cannot be one-sided effort. It requires reciprocity, sincerity, and willingness to engage in meaningful dialogue, for which Pakistan stands ready,” he said adding that Jammu and Kashmir remained one of the oldest disputes on the agenda of the UN Security Council.

He said it was an internationally recognized disputed territory, the final disposition of which is to be made in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people. No cosmetic measures can serve as a substitute for the fundamental and inalienable right to self-determination of the Kashmiris as guaranteed by the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, he added.

Acting US Representative, at a UN Security Council Ambassador Dorothy Shea, in her statement on the occasion said that across the globe, the US continued to work with parties to disputes to find peaceful solutions. “In the past three months alone, we have seen US leadership deliver de-escalations between Israel and Iran, between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, and between India and Pakistan,” she remarked.