Pakistan welcomes 2021 with tremendous celebrations

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Like other parts of the globe, the New Year celebrations are underway in Pakistan on Thursday night.

As the clock struck 12, fireworks lightened up the skies across the country. Special prayers were also offered for the prosperity and peace in the country. Musical concerts were held at a number of places to celebrate the new year night.

A large number of youngsters attended the events. Tremendous celebrations were seen in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and other cities. Police and administration made special arrangements to control the law and order situation during the celebrations.

The main roads of Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad and other cities blocked due to new year celebrations. Police arrested eight youngsters in Karachi for one-wheeling.