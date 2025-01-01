Pakistan welcomes Trump’s second term

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s top leadership has congratulated Donald Trump on assuming second term as the 47th president of the United States on Monday and expressed hope that both countries would further cement bilateral ties under the new US administration.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a post on X, said: “My warmest congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on his assumption of office as the forty-seventh President of the United States of America. I look forward to working with him to strengthen the enduring Pakistan-US partnership.”

“Over the years, our two great countries have worked together closely to pursue peace and prosperity in the region and beyond for our peoples & we shall continue to do so in the future. My best wishes to President Trump for a successful second term in office,” he added.

President Asif Ali Zardari has also congratulated Donald Trump for assuming charge as the 47th President of the United States and expressed well wishes for him, the PPP media cell quoted him as saying.