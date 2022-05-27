Pakistan-West Indies ODI series shifted to Multan

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan and West Indies ODI series has been shifted to Multan from Rawalpindi. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be announcing the news on Friday evening.

As per details, the government of Pakistan has allowed the cricket body to shift the series to Multan following the political unrest in the country.

West Indies team will arrive in Pakistan on June 5 to play three-match ODI series. The series was postponed in December due to surge of Covid-19 cases in the visiting team.

First ODI will be played on June 8 and there are no restrictions of following the bio-secure bubble.

Both the teams will be given equal security during the tour.