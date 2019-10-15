Pakistan will always stand by Kashmiris: CJCSC

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat says Pakistan will always standby Kashmiris in their just struggle for right to self-determination.

He was addressing a seminar titled ‘Pakistan’s quest for security and stability’ in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The event was organized by Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies.

General Zubair Mahmood Hayat said India has unleashed a wave of terror on innocent Kashmiris to deny them their right of freedom.

He said more than one hundred thousand Kashmiris have been martyred by occupation authorities.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee said the present Indian regime is following the agenda of Hinduvta to subjugate minorities in their country.

He said the BJP government is follower of RSS ideology which is a xenophobic and racist organization established after influencing from the hate based ideologies of Nazism and Fascism.

Addressing the seminar, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr. Ishrat Hussain said at the global level changing socio-economic patterns, technological disruption, climate change, demographics and political stability are the factors that are changing the shape of societies.

He termed economic stability vital for political stability and security.