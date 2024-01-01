Pakistan will be purged of terrorism completely, says Gen Asim

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Funeral prayers for those martyred in the Quetta Railway Station suicide bombing were offered at Quetta Garrison on Saturday evening.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Army Chief General Asim Munir, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, federal and provincial ministers, Balocistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti and civil and military officials attended the funeral prayers.

At least 26 people were martyred and 56 wounded when a suicide bomber blew himself up inside the Quetta Railway Station on Saturday morning.

Earlier, the army chief visited the CMH Quetta and enquired after those wounded in the suicide bombing. He said that terrorism would not be tolerated and this menace would be eliminated completely from the country.

He said the war against terrorism would continue with a national spirit and collective will. In addition to the efforts of the civil and military institutions, he said, a steadfast support of the entire nation was required to win the war against terrorism.

He said that national unity against terrorism could give Pakistan a prosperous and peaceful future.