Pakistan will do everything within its power to facilitate Afghan peace process: Imran Khan

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured the United States that Pakistan will do everything within its power to facilitate the Afghan peace process.

In a tweet today (Tuesday), he said the world owes it to the long suffering Afghan people to bring about peace after four decades of conflict.

The prime minister also expressed his surprise over Indian reaction to President Trump’s offer of mediation to bring Pakistan and India to dialogue table for resolving Kashmir conflict.

He said this conflict has held subcontinent hostage for 70 years. Generations of Kashmiris have suffered and are suffering daily and need conflict resolution.

The prime minister thanked the US President Donald Trump for his warm & gracious hospitality and his understanding of Pakistan’s point of view.

Imran Khan appreciated the US President for taking out time to show Pakistani delegation the historic White House private quarters.