Pakistan will go to any extent in support of people of occupied Kashmir: PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has categorically stated that Pakistan will go to any extent in support of the people of occupied Kashmir.

In his broadcast address to the nation this afternoon, he said the major world powers have a responsibility to help the oppressed Kashmiris, but even if they do not do, we will go with the Kashmiris till our last breath.

The Prime Minister said both Pakistan and India are nuclear powers, and if the situation heads toward war, the entire world will get affected.

He said the United Nations is the most responsible forum on the Kashmir dispute because its resolutions pledging plebiscite have not been implemented.

He said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has committed an historic blunder of abolishing the special status of occupied Kashmir, which will prove as an opportunity for the Kashmiris to get freedom.

He said Modi violated not only the UN Security Council resolutions but also the country’s own constitution and the promises of their founding fathers to the people of occupied Kashmir. He said the eyes of more than a billion Muslims are set on the United Nations to take steps in resolution of Kashmir dispute.

Unveiling the strategy on Kashmir issue, Imran Khan said we have to tell the world what is happening in occupied Kashmir and also assure Kashmiris that we are with them.

He announced that we will organize an event at national level every week to demonstrate solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir. He appealed the people to stand from 1200 hours to 1230 hours on the next Friday to send across a message that we are standing with Kashmiris.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan has successfully internationalized the Kashmir issue, and the very holding of the UN Security Council meeting on the issue proves that the issue had become international.

Imran Khan said we have talked to important heads of state, their emissaries, international media and the international organizations to apprise the world of the gravity of the situation in Occupied Kashmir. He said it was for the first time that UN Security Council session was called on Kashmir after 1965.

The Prime Minister said being the ambassador of Kashmiris he will raise the issue at every international forum. He said he will use his speech at the UN next month to inform the world about the true face of India. Imran Khan said he will also use his stay in New York to personally meet the world leaders and brief them about the situation.

Imran Khan said India wanted to launch a false flag operation in Azad Kashmir on the pretext of stopping terrorists. However, the Indian plans were thwarted when we informed the world about their designs. The Prime Minister thanked the nation and the media for raising and highlighting the Kashmir issue in a stronger way to internationalize it. He said our movement will continue till the liberation of Kashmir.

Imran Khan said now western media is also highlighting the issue of Kashmir and criticizing the policies of Indian government in the occupied territory.

The Prime Minister said when our government came into power, our first priority was to establish peace in the region to increase employment, business and trade opportunities and tackle other issues being faced by the nation.

He said India is also facing similar problems including climate change and it was in the interest of both our countries to pursue peace. He said we extended a hand of friendship to all regional countries, including India. We approached to Afghanistan for a political settlement of the crisis there, instead of military.

He said he offered India that if it takes one step, we will take two steps so that we resolve all issues including Kashmir through dialogue. However, our sincere efforts for holding talks were rejected by India. As it was election time in India, we thought it was perhaps due to election compulsions. Then came Pulwama incident which was perpetrated by a Kashmiri youth out of frustration of Indian cruelties.

However, India pointed finger towards Pakistan without properly investigating the incident.

Imran Khan said India tried its best to bankrupt Pakistan by making full efforts to bring it into the blacklist of Financial Action Task Force.

He said the Indian government’s act of abolishing the status of occupied Kashmir has negated the secular identity of India. The message was clear that India is for Hindus and all others are second class citizens. This is the ideology of RSS that is being followed by BJP government.

The ideology of RSS is based on hatred towards against all nationalities of India. The Prime Minister said the ideology is dangerous for peaceful co-existence and world peace.