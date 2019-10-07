Pakistan will ‘go to any extent’ to help oppressed Kashmiris: FM

F.P. Report

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi says Pakistan will go to any extent to help the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir to secure their due right to self-determination.

He was addressing the concluding ceremony of three-day Urs of Sufi saint Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya in Multan on Monday.

The Minister said Pakistanis will be standing by their Kashmiri brethren until they get freedom from the Indian occupation.

He said India must immediately lift curfew in occupied Kashmir and provide the Kashmiris their basic rights.

He said there is complete communications blackout and acute shortage of medicines.

People have been denied the right to go to mosques and educational institutions.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Kashmir issue is being debated at top world fora, including the United Nations and the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir are being exposed.

The Minister said India denied access to US Senator Chris Van Hollen to visit occupied Kashmir and observe the situation there, whereas we facilitated a delegation of US senators to visit Azad Kashmir freely.

peaking about Afghanistan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the soil of Afghanistan needs peace now. We are extending our cooperation to bring peace and stability to the region.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan recently inaugurated 24/7 trade facility between Pakistan and Afghanistan through Torkham border.