Pakistan will never bow down to Indian hegemony: DG ISPR

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary has categorically stated that Pakistan can never be coerced and it will never bow down to Indian hegemony.

In an interview with Anadolu News Agency, he said the sooner India understands this, the better it will be for peace in the region and the world.

The DG ISPR said Pakistan is a peace loving country but in case of any aggression, its retribution will be swift and brutal.

Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that Pakistan is the biggest victim of terrorism.

He said Pakistan has absolutely nothing to do with Pahalgam incident.

The DG ISPR said Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute and it has to be resolved as per the will of the Kashmir people and the UN Charter.