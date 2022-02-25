Pakistan will not join any bloc: FM

Muhammad Asad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has set a course for the creation of a long-term multi-dimensional bond with Russia, through enhanced cooperation in trade and investment, security, and energy sectors during the recent visit of Prime Min-ister Imran Khan to Mosc-ow. Foreign Minister Mak-hdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi shared Pakistan’s perspective and details of the Prime Minister’s recent visit to Russia during a news conference in Islamabad on Friday.

According to Qureshi, the core aim of the recent visit was to strengthen the bilateral ties between the two nations which were already on an upward trajectory during recent years.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had fruitful negotiations with Russian leadership and touched upon a host of issues including the promotion of bilateral trade and investment, energy cooperation particularly the construction of North-South or Pakistan Stream gas pipeline, the latest situation of Kashmir issue, rising trends of Islamophobia and extremism, the situation in Afghanistan as well as regional and global issues.

According to Qureshi, Prime Minister Imran Khan held an in-depth discussion with the Russian business community at the forum of Pakistan Russia Business Council and received an encouraging impetus.

According to him, a large number of Russian businessmen have shown interest in the upcoming investment conference being hosted by Pakistan in Islamabad next month.

Foreign Minister informed the media that the case of construction of an LNG terminal at Gwadar had been discussed with the Russian side during the visit while Russian authorities had expressed interest in the project.

Qureshi said that Pakistan has discussed the purchase of Russian gas and urged the Russian side for extension of the Russian gas pipeline from Uzbeki-stan to Pakistan via Afgha-nistan, so Pakistan can meet its energy deficiency on a long-term basis.

While responding to a media query, Qureshi said that currently Pakistan and Russia have a consensus of viewpoint regarding Afghanistan and both nations want to protect the Afghans from humanitarian crisis and intend to secure Afghanistan from economic meltdown due to global economic sanctions.

According to him, Russia is playing an important and constructive role in Afghanistan and will participate in upcoming meetings regarding Afghanistan’s situation during the coming months.

While commenting on media speculations regarding Prime Minister’s visit to Moscow, Qureshi said that the government had a comprehensive review of the situation around Ukraine and global paraphernalia about it and consulted with former envoys to the Moscow and retired foreign secretaries while taking a consensus decision in the best interest of the nation.

According to him, the recent visit must be viewed in the bilateral context of the two countries while its preparation was being carried out months ago.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had conveyed Pakistan’s perspective regarding the situation around Ukraine to President Vladimir Putin, and he too appraised Russia’s position in this regard.

Qureshi said that the wars had always ruined the countries, particularly dev-eloping nations affect too much by such situations.

According to him, Russia and Ukraine collectively produce two-thirds of the world’s wheat production, hence due to the situation the wheat prices have raised to 7% right now.

Qureshi noted that still, diplomacy can play a constructive role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and both nations must display restrain and give a chance to diplomacy to escape further deterioration in the situation.

While answering another question, Qureshi said that a senior US official had consulted Pakistan regarding Ukraine situation while the Pakistan side had conveyed Pakistan’s perspective before proceeding on the trip.

Foreign Minister said that Pakistan’s decision to continue with the scheduled tour was solid and rationalized which has enhanced Pakistan’s diplomatic space and national interests.

Qureshi categorically said that Pakistan will not join any bloc, as Pakistan had paid a heavy price for it.

In fact, Pakistan will continue its independent foreign policy, while keeping good relations with all countries including the US, the EU, Russia, and China, added Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Qureshi was of the view that as Pakistan has shifted to geoeconomics, therefore Russia is a major country in the region and has great importance about regional connectivity, trade, and cooperation.

Qureshi also emphasized Pakistan’s relationship with Ukraine and said that Pakistan values its relations with Kyiv and hopes that the two nations will resort to diplomacy to resolve their difference peacefully.

Qureshi informed the media that Pakistan had shifted its diplomatic mission in Ukraine from Ukrainian Capital to the western city Ternopil/Liyv during the last 48 hours due to security concerns.

Qureshi said that there are about 3000 Pakistani students and a small Pakistani diaspora in Ukraine. Pakistan Embassy is in contact with Students and trying to evacuate them through Poland or Romania as soon as possible.