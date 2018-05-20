Pakistan will raise the issue of Kishanganga Dam with World Bank

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: Pakistani Ambassador in the United State Azaz Chaudhry has said that Pakistan will raise the issue of Kishanganga Dam construction issue made by India with the World Bank.

This he said in a seminar titled ‘Pakistan and Unites States A Lasting Partnership’.

Speaking in the context of issues pertaining to Islamabad’s eastside neighbor, Chaudhry said the country intends to take up plans of Indus Waters Treaty (alternatively known as the Sindh Taas Agreement), Kishanganga Dam, and Ratle Hydroelectric Plant with Jim Yong Kim, the president of the global financial institution.

The statements come in response to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating Kishanganga Dam project on Saturday amid protests from Pakistan, which says the project on a river flowing into Pakistan will disrupt water supplies.

The 330MW Kishanganga hydropower station, work on which started in 2009, is one of the projects that India has fast-tracked in the volatile state amid frosty ties between the nuclear-armed countries.

“This region cannot only become self-sufficient in power but also produce for other regions of the country,” Modi said in the state´s capital, Srinagar. “Keeping that in mind we have been working on various projects here for the past four years.” Pakistan has opposed some of these projects, saying they violate a World Bank-mediated treaty on the sharing of the Indus River and its tributaries upon which 80 percent of its irrigated agriculture depends.

“Pakistan is seriously concerned about the inauguration (of the Kishanganga plant),” its Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday. “Pakistan believes that the inauguration of the project without the resolution of the dispute is tantamount to violation of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT)”.

The Kishanganga project was delayed for several years as Pakistan dragged India to the International Court of Arbitration, which ruled in India’s favour in 2013. India has said the hydropower projects underway in Jammu and Kashmir are “run-of-the-river” schemes that use the river’s flow and elevation to generate electricity rather than large reservoirs, and do not contravene the treaty.

