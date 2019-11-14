Pakistan will response in full force in case of Indian aggression: FO

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office (FO) spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal on Thursday said that Pakistan will respond in full force to defend its motherland in case of any Indian aggression.

This he said during media briefing, the spokesperson regretted that lockdown continues in occupied Kashmir for 103 consecutive days and there is complete communications black out.

He also demanded immediate restoration of internet and other communications facilities in the held territory.

“Pakistan will continue highlighting the Kashmir issue at every international forum as part of support to the oppressed Kashmiris for their right to self-determination,” the FO spokesman said.

Condemning the Indian Supreme Court’s verdict regarding Babari Masjid, Dr. Muhammad Faisal said the decision has put security of all the mosques and worship places in India under threat.