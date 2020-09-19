Pakistan will soon be come out of difficult times: Qadri

LAHORE (APP): Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri has said that Pakistan will soon come out of the difficult times under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a seminar titled “Role of religious leaders in construction of Pakistan” at a local hotel here on Saturday, he said that the country was being pushed to the era of 80s and 90s under a conspiracy by igniting differences among Shia and Sunni Muslims; however, he added, the conspiracy would never succeed.

He said that the sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed forces would never be allowed to go waste.

He said that ulema played a vital role in Pakistan freedom movement as the true ulema always supported the cause of the great leader.

The minister said that society was facing two problems including interfaith harmony and inter-sectarian harmony.

He said that roots of Islam are not so weak that any temple or gurdwara could become a threat to Islam.

He said there were two relations in society including a relation on the basis of religion and the other based on humanity. The minister said that Islam is the religion which gives rights to the followers of other religions also.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s initiative of establishing Riasat-e-Madina was questioned even on small things like prices of onion in the market.

He said that every person who was involved in any conspiracy would be punished even he would flee to the USA or the UK.

The minister said that the prime minister decided to support Palestine because they were facing atrocities of Israel.

Provincial Minister Ijaz Ahmad Chaudhry, PTI Religious Affairs Wing President Syed Habib Irfani, Chairman Peace Committee Pakistan Prof Syed Mehmood Ghazanvi, Allama Arif Chishti, Sardar Bishon Singh and others spoke at the seminar, organized by the PTI Religious Affairs Wing and National Peace Committee.