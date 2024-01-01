Pakistan win ODI series after Kamran Ghulam’s maiden century

BULAWAYO (Web Desk): Kamran Ghulam registered his maiden ODI century in the third outing of his seven-match career, helping Pakistan secure a comfortable 99-run victory over Zimbabwe on Thursday. The win gave Pakistan a come-from-behind 2-1 series triumph.

Kamran’s brilliant 103 guided Pakistan to a commanding 303 for six in 50 overs. In response, Zimbabwe was bowled out for 204 in 40.1 overs. Saim Ayub played a key role with the ball, dismissing two of Zimbabwe’s top-order batters. Captain Craig Ervine was Zimbabwe’s top-scorer with 51 runs off 63 balls, including five fours and one six.

The two teams will now turn their attention to the T20I series, with matches scheduled for 1, 3 and 5 December at the same venue.

Kamran’s 103 came off 99 deliveries and included 10 fours and four sixes. He had reached his half-century off 59 balls with three fours and two sixes. Walking in at 58 for one in the 13th over, Kamran was the fourth batter dismissed at 232 in the 45th over.

He shared a 54-run partnership for the second wicket with Abdullah Shafique, who scored 50 off 68 balls, including five fours and one six. Kamran also stitched together an 89-run stand for the third wicket with Mohammad Rizwan, who contributed 37 runs.

Pakistan scored 49 runs without losing a wicket in the first PowerPlay and added 102 runs in the final 10 overs, with Salman Ali Agha scoring 30 and Tayyab Tahir remaining unbeaten on 29.

For Zimbabwe, Sikandar Raza and Richard Ngarava took two wickets each, conceding 47 and 55 runs, respectively.

Scores in brief:

Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 99 runs, win series 2-1

Pakistan 303-6, 50 overs (Kamran Ghulam 103, Abdullah Shafique 50, Mohammad Rizwan 37, Saim Ayub 31, Salman Ali Agha 30, Tayyab Tahir 29 not out; Sikandar Raza 2-47, Richard Ngarava 2-55)

Zimbabwe 204 all-out, 40.1 overs (Craig Ervine 51, Brian Bennett 37, Sean Williams 24, Tadiwanashe Marumani 24; Aamir Jamal 2-19, Saim Ayub 2-29, Haris Rauf 2-34, Abrar Ahmed 2-45)

Player of the match – Kamran Ghulam (Pakistan)

Player of the series – Saim Ayub (Pakistan)