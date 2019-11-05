Pakistan win toss and decide to bat first in second T20I

Monitoring Desk

CANBERRA: Pakistan has won the toss and decided to bat first against Australia in the second match of the T20 series, on Tuesday.

According to reports, Canberra today hosts second match between two teams at Manuka Oval with a seating capacity of 13,550 people and an overall capacity of 16,000 people.

Babar Azam called it correctly, after some confusion with Aaron Finch who thought he had won, but Babar wanted to bat and Finch wanted to bowl so it didn’t make a big difference in the end.

Babar is taking the straightforward route, get a total and put no pressure with early wickets. Finch thinks there might be a bit of dew later so he’d rather take the ball first.

Both teams are unchanged from Sunday afternoon.

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Irfan

Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith, Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

Form guide

Australia WWWWW (last five completed matches, most recent first)

Pakistan LLLLW

Pitch and conditions

It is fairly chilly evening in Canberra (16 degrees at the moment), with temperatures perhaps dropping under ten degrees by the time the game finishes. The Manuka Oval has never hosted a T20I before, so how the pitch plays in those conditions is something of an unknown.

The green shirts must be careful not to let the second game also become a one-man batting effort. The sample size for the bowling isn’t enough to jump to drastic conclusions, but on the evidence of the two overs Mohammad Irfan bowled, there’s little to explain why the 37-year-old was brought out from the cold to join Pakistan on what has historically been their most challenging tour.

On the whole, the visitors looked alarmingly off the pace in the first game, and this is their opportunity to demonstrate that it was something of an aberration.

Australia looked on course to chase down a small target in their first T20 International against Pakistan before the game was called off due to rain on Sunday.

Put into bat, Pakistan were 88 for three wickets in the 13th over when rain interrupted play. Pakistan suddenly find themselves in disarray in their most-favoured format of the last three years.

The match was subsequently reduced to 15-overs-a-side when the players returned and skipper Babar Azam made 59 not out to help Pakistan to a below-par 107-5.

Counterpart Aaron Finch gave Australia a flying start with 37 runs from 16 balls as the hosts cruised to 41 for no loss in 3.1 overs.

It was at that moment that rain returned to the Sydney Cricket Ground to dash Australia’s hopes of going 1-0 up in the three-match series. “It’s frustrating,” Finch said afterwards.

“To restrict them to 107 off 15 overs was a great effort and then to be on track to get them was nice.” “It was nice to get a few out of the middle. Like I said, a bit unfortunate the rain played such a part.”

While that means Aaron Finch‘s men don’t go to Canberra with a 1-0 lead, they do enter the contest with significant momentum. Australia are on something of a T20I tear at the moment, having won their last five completed games. They swatted Sri Lanka aside 3-0 just last week, the team that less than a month ago did the same to Pakistan in Lahore.

David Warner finds himself in irresistible form again, as does Finch, who looked imperious in the short time Australia got to bat before the weather intervened. The bowlers, too, Adam Zampa excepted, had solid outings carrying on from the Sri Lanka series.