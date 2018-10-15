Pakistan wins first medal in 2018 Youth Olympics in wrestling

KARACHI (Monitoring Desk): Wrestler Inayatullah made history for Pakistan on Monday by winning Pakistan’s first medial in the 2018 Youth Olympics being conducted in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Inayatullah, won a bronze medal in the Youth Olympics by defeating an American wrestler. The Pakistani wrestler, who is also patroned Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda), had competed in the 65 kilogramme freestyle category.

This is not the first time Inayatullah had brought honour to Pakistan, in 2017 he also won an Under-17 world title in the Beach World Wrestling Championship held in Turkey.

The wrestler also has a silver medal to his name, which he received after losing the final of the 69kg weight category in the Asian Cadet Wrestling Championship held in Bangkok, Thailand last year. According to a Wapda press release, the authority’s chairman and sports patron-in-chief congratulated Inayatullah on his victory.

Since January 2017, WAPDA players won 13 gold, 13 silver and 46 bronze medals for Pakistan in various international events.

