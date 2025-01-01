Pakistan women’s cricket team won’t travel to India for world cup, says Naqvi

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Raza Naqvi has praised the women’s unity and consistent performance, which saw them remain unbeaten in the ICC Women Cricket World Cup Qualifiers.

Speaking to the media in Lahore after meeting with the national team, he clarified that under the existing agreement with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Pakistan’s women will not travel to India. “We have a hybrid model in place, and it is up to India to decide the neutral venue for Pakistan’s matches,” he said. “No matter which venue they choose, our team will participate, but not on Indian soil,” he asserted.

After remaining unbeaten in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier, Pakistan has already booked their spot for the World Cup to be held later this year in India.

Praising the unity of Pakistan’s women in the tournament, he said, “Victory and defeat are part of the game, but what matters is playing as one unit. When the team unites, the results speak for themselves.” He also announced that the national women’s cricket team will be rewarded for qualifying for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, acknowledging their achievement as their rightful due.

“The players would receive performance-based rewards, recognizing their contribution to the nation’s cricketing success.”

The PCB chief highlighted that the recent victories are not a stroke of luck but the result of strategic planning and behind-the-scenes hard work.

“Small changes have been made over time, and the positive results are now visible. We believe our men’s senior team, the Under-19 squad, and Pakistan Shaheens will also begin to produce consistent results,” he added.

Looking ahead, Naqvi shared ambitious plans for the development of women’s cricket in Pakistan. He revealed that the PCB is actively working on organizing a women’s edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Additionally, he announced the establishment of specialized power-hitting camps for the women’s team to enhance their skills and competitiveness on the global stage.

On the subject of the men’s national team, Naqvi said a final decision regarding the appointment of the permanent head coach would be made in the coming days. When asked about the behavior of star batter Mohammad Rizwan, who has recently been perceived as agitated, Naqvi declined to comment but emphasized, “Whoever performs will have good news waiting.”