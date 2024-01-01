Pakistan, World Bank join hands to combat smog

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and World Bank Country Director Najy Benhassine met in Islamabad on Thursday to discuss joint initiatives to tackle smog and advance sustainable development in the capital.

During their meeting, Naqvi and Benhassine decided to form a joint team of the World Bank and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to work together on an anti-smog plan, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported. Minister Naqvi emphasised the urgency of addressing the alarming AQI figures, which reached 271 this year in the federal capital.

“Before the situation becomes hazardous, we must urgently implement a comprehensive anti-smog strategy,” he was quoted as saying. Previously, CDA had said that the smog situation in Islamabad was under control but called for collective measures and effective coordination from all relevant stakeholders to improve the air quality in the city.

Discussions also centred on key areas of mutual interest, which included expanding the electric bus service, improving sanitation, providing clean water, as well as upgrading slums and rural areas. Naqvi highlighted the efforts to maintain Islamabad’s status as one of the world’s most beautiful capitals, noting ongoing reviews of anti-smog machine installations. The minister expressed his confidence that the collaborative efforts would ensure a cleaner and healthier environment for Islamabad’s residents and visitors alike.

Meanwhile, Benhassine reaffirmed the World Bank’s commitment to assist Pakistan in achieving its sustainable development goals, including air quality improvement and urban development. “We are ready to work with the CDA to develop an effective anti-smog strategy,” he stated, adding that international standard reports would help address the root causes of pollution. The meeting was attended by the federal interior secretary, the CDA chairman, the Islamabad deputy commissioner, and other relevant officials.