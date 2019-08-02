Pakistan would go all-out to support peace efforts in Afghanistan, COAS tells Khalilzad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will support all efforts for peace in war-torn Afghanistan, army chief General Qamar Bajwa has said.

“Pakistan will play its role to enhance all efforts for peace towards fullest potential,” the military’s media wing, ISPR quoted the COAS as saying following his meeting US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad on Friday.

The two met as part of ongoing discussions and efforts for success of the peace process in Afghanistan.

According to the ISPR, the steps taken with regards to end the 18-year-old war in Afghanistan were discussed. “[They] agreed to continue working towards mutually agreed goals,” the communiqué read.

Khalilzad, the statement added, appreciated Pakistan’s “whole hearted support to the process and expressed hope that others would follow in same vein”.

The meeting comes a day after Pakistan briefed the US President’s point person for Afghanistan about the steps taken by Islamabad, following the Prime Minister’s visit to Washington, to persuade the Afghan Taliban for permanent ceasefire and intra-Afghan dialogue.