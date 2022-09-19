Pakistani actress Alizeh Shah melts netizens in latest pictures

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistani young film actress Alizeh Shah had gained massive attention on social media since she lost weight. As her new transformation is still surprising for netizens, yet again Alizeh’s latest picture has amazed everyone with a look that totally looked like a real-life doll.

Alizeh Shah is one of the famous Pakistani television and film actresses who stepped into the showbiz industry at a very young age and gained immense love for being a leading actress in Pakistan.

In addition, Alizeh’s acting is great, yet she is likewise renowned for her style and dressed-up appearances. Not just she is sufficiently daring to attempt new design styles yet various haircuts as well. She’s one of that actresses who often remains under the limelight for several reasons.

Alizeh loves to keep her fans engaged and updated with her recent looks and activities on social media. Lately, Alizeh took to her official Instagram account to share her latest enchanted look clicks with much resemblance to ‘Dolls’.

Alizeh Shah made her fairytale look like a real-life doll by being spotted donning a blue western long maxi dress. She also had her hair-do in an open beachy wave hairstyle. Undoubtedly, Alizeh’s super chic pictures seemed as much of a fairytale princess with a stunning innocent look.