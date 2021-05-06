Pakistani actress Areeba criticized for promoting Salman’s Radhe movie

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistani model and television actress Areeba Habib lights a fire of patriotism in the hearts of Pakistanis when she decided to post the trailer of a Bollywood film Radhe on her very own Instagram handle.

Areeba Habib has received tremendous love and appreciation from her fans after portraying some amazing acting skills in renowned Pakistani projects such as Koi Chand Rakh, Qadam Qadam Ishq, Janbaaz and Jalan.

Other than that, Areeba is also the owner of a clothing line known as Areeba Habib Clothing. It is probable that Areeba got so inspired by the trailer of Salman Khan’s film Radhe that she decided to bring it under more spotlight and posted it on her Instagram.This move however was not appreciated by Pakistani netizens and they turned on their ‘troll-mode’.

The fans got so discouraged by Areeba’s stunt that they started unfollowing her. Many netizens emphasized on Areeba being a hypocrite while others were stunned at Areeba’s bad taste. They couldn’t fathom how Areeba could promote such a ‘third-class’ film.

Many also commented over how many celebrities don’t promote Turkish content which is according to them spectacular so how come they are now promoting ‘third-class’ Bollywood ventures. However, mostly people were just boiling up over Areeba promoting an Indian movie in general.

