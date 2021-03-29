Pakistani actress Hania Aamir’s new funny video goes viral

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan showbiz star Hania Aamir has left her fans awestruck with a new funny video she posted on her Instagram account.

Taking to Instagram, Mujhay Jeenay Do actress posted her new funny video. In the video, Hania can be seen having fun with her friend who is giving her massage with a machine.

She is very active on the social media and do not hesitate to share her routine life activities with her fans.Recently, a dance video of Hania Aamir went viral in America.

In the video Hania and her friend can be seen dancing outside a restaurant in United States.