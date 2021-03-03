Pakistani Actress Saeeda Imtiaz in trouble after sharing bold pictures

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistani actress Saeeda Imtiaz’s new bold photos draw severe criticism from the netizens on Tuesday. The actress took to her Instagram account and posted her new bold photos. In the photos, Saeeda can be seen posing for a photoshoot while wearing short dress.

The netizens took no time to comment. She posted the photos with a caption, “Na Hum Rokain Na Tum Roko . . Pyar Ki Raah Mein Lay Chalo.”

Saeeda Imtiaz has done two films one with Danish Taimoor and other with Shehroz Sabzwari. Her film Wajood with Danish Taimoor was directed and produced by ace actor and director Javaid Sheikh.

Saeeda is also coming in a bilingual film Kaptaan which is biography of Imran Khan. She’s playing character of Jemima Khan in the movie.