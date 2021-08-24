Pakistani actress Sarwat Gillani celebrates Raksha Bandhan for her cook

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pertaining to the celebration of Raksha Bandhan, famous Pakistani TV and film actress Sarwat Gillani shared her family’s festivities related to the Hindu festival.

The actress performed the Raksha Bandhan religious rituals with the cook of their household naming, Ganesh.

Both the sons of the actress sat in the background, holding Pakistani flags. The actress, and her family, following the instructions of Ganesh, celebrated the religious ritual.

It could be seen in the video that Sarwat, following the directions of Ganesh on how to put Tilak – the red dot of kumkum powder – on his forehead. Using her ring finger, she placed it on his forehead.

After placing the Tilak, on Ganesh’s command, she throws uncooked grains of rice on him and finally goes on to wrap a silk-braided band called Raakhi around Ganesh’s wrist.

The video of the festivity was captured by Sarwat’s husband Fahad Mirza, who too, greeted Ganesh the happiest Rakhi Bandhan.

The video spreading a sweet gesture of accepting and celebrating the socio-religious differences won the hearts of millions of her fans.