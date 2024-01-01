Pakistani-American Committee Endorses Trump, Criticizes Biden Over Imran Khan’s Ouster

F.P Report

Washington DC: In a notable development, the Pakistani-American Public Affairs Committee (PAKPAC USA) has officially endorsed Donald Trump for the 2024 U.S. presidential election. The group claims that Trump’s return to the White House would mark an improvement in U.S.-Pakistan relations and address the political crisis in Pakistan. PAKPAC criticized the Biden administration for allegedly supporting what they call a “legislative coup” against former Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2022. They expressed concerns about Pakistan’s democratic backsliding under the current leadership, calling for the release of political prisoners and a more favorable U.S. policy toward Pakistan.

According to PAKPAC, a Trump presidency could help restore Pakistan’s political stability and prevent further deterioration in relations. The group is particularly wary of the possibility of a Kamala Harris presidency, fearing she may continue the Biden administration’s approach to Pakistan. They argue that Trump’s past foreign policy showed a more direct and beneficial engagement with the country, which they believe is necessary to counter the challenges Pakistan faces today.

This endorsement is reflective of broader concerns within the Pakistani-American community, many of whom have voiced dissatisfaction with the Biden administration’s foreign policy toward Pakistan, particularly after the removal of Imran Khan. While Trump remains a polarizing figure globally, PAKPAC believes his leadership offers the best chance for improving bilateral relations and addressing internal political issues within Pakistan.

Trump’s foreign policy during his previous term is being cited as a key reason for this endorsement. His administration took a hands-on approach to South Asia, particularly with its handling of the Afghanistan situation. PAKPAC is hopeful that Trump’s potential return would lead to stronger ties between the U.S. and Pakistan, and facilitate solutions to political tensions that have plagued the country since Khan’s ousting.

This endorsement also serves as a signal of discontent within the Pakistani diaspora in the U.S., with many feeling alienated by the current U.S. administration’s stance on Pakistan’s internal matters. The coming months will determine whether PAKPAC’s endorsement influences Trump’s campaign and future U.S.-Pakistan relations.