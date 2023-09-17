Pakistani athletes to compete in 25 disciplines during Hangzhou Asian Games

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan is sending a strong contingent of 262 talented athletes and dedicated officials for the upcoming 19th Asian Games, scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China from the 23rd of this month to October 8.

Talking to a Chinese web site, Pakistan’s Consul General in Shanghai, Hussain Haider said Pakistani athletes will compete in a wide range of 25 disciplines including cricket, hockey, swimming, badminton, martial arts, and many more.

With over 12,500 athletes from 45 countries will compete in the Asian Games in a wide array of sports this year.