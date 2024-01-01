Pakistani Ayla Majid elected ACCA president

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Ayla Majid, the chief executive officer of a firm that advises on decarbonization, sustainability and energy transition, made history this week after becoming the first South Asian and Muslim to get elected as president of the global accountancy body ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants).

Majid will?lead more than 252,500 members and 526,000 future members of ACCA across 180 countries during her year-long term of office, ACCA wrote on its website on Friday.

Currently the founder and CEO of Planetive Middle East and Planetive Pakistan, Majid has over 20 years of experience in energy, transaction advisory, mergers and acquisitions, investments and corporate governance.

She holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) and a Bachelor of Law degree from the University of London.

“It’s an honor and a deeply meaningful moment, not just for me but for so many who see themselves in this achievement,” Majid told Arab News via email on Friday.

“Breaking these barriers reflects the values of inclusion and diversity that ACCA embodies,” she added. “Personally, it’s a testament to the power of resilience and the importance of representation.”

Majid said the accounting and finance profession globally is evolving rapidly in response to the demands of a changing world, explaining that issues such as sustainability, digital transformation and evolving regulatory landscapes are reshaping the skills accountants need.

“Additionally, we must ensure the profession remains relevant in addressing societal challenges such as climate change and economic inequality,” she said.

“ACCA can play a pivotal role by continuously enhancing its qualifications to include skills in sustainability reporting, digital transformation, and strategic leadership.”

Majid called for global collaboration and championing inclusion, saying that through such initiatives, ACCA can prepare its members to not just respond to challenges but “lead with purpose and impact.”

“My vision for ACCA is to continue being a catalyst for positive change, working alongside diverse group of partners and collaborate more on global agendas,” Majid said.

“By strengthening our advocacy on global issues like climate action and economic resilience, we can shape a better future,” she added.

Courtesy: arabnews