Pakistani boxer Usman Wazeer knocks out Indian rival S. Eswaran in minutes

F.P. Report

Pakistani boxer Usman Wazeer knocked out Indian rival S. Eswaran in the first round, securing a decisive victory in their highly anticipated bout in Thailand on Thursday.

The match was decided just minutes after the bell rang as Usman’s powerful blow sent his opponent to the canvas.

Now Usman Wazeer holds an impressive 16-0 career record.

The bout was part of an international boxing event at World Siam Stadium in Bangkok where athletes from across Asia showcased their skills.

Usman’s win over the Indian rival added extra intensity to the match, which was closely followed by sports fans in both countries.

Nicknamed the “Asian Boy,” Usman Wazeer has already carved out a remarkable legacy in the boxing world by clinching major titles such as the World Youth Title, Asian Title, and Middle East Title — achievements that have brought great pride to Pakistan and his native region of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Ahead of his international ranking bout, Wazeer delivered an emotional message to the nation, reaffirming his commitment to bring another victory home. “Just like before, I will dedicate this win in the international ranking fight to Pakistan. I request the entire nation to pray for my victory.”