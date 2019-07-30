Pakistani Businesses Benefiting from Internal and External Investment

F.P Report

Despite the instability in the region, Pakistan still has a thriving business sector. With efforts being made on a global scale to repair international relations, some of the country’s top companies are thriving. What’s more, international brands are starting to fight for a slice of the market. Even with politics dominating the headlines, businesses still want to invest in Pakistan.

In financial terms, Pakistan is considered an emerging market. As per the MSCI global market accessibility review of 2019, Pakistan sits alongside the likes of China, India and Malaysia as a growing force on the international economic scene. Local businesses have obviously contributed to this rating but so too have incoming entities. In other words, businesses now see Pakistan as an attractive investment opportunity.

Playing Both Sides is the Key to Success for Businesses Investing in Pakistan

Yes, its status as an emerging market has run into trouble in 2019. However, that hasn’t stopped traders or businesses from sizing up the market. Naturally, investing in any business or commodity carries a certain amount of risk. We only have to look at instances of fraud that caused Afghans to lose millions after investing in Money Exchangers Union to see that nothing is ever certain. But those that understand the basics of trading forex and stocks will know about the element of risk that comes with these investments.

When you enter the market as a novice, one of the first lessons you learn is to consider the market as a whole and be flexible. In practice, trading currencies through forex trades involves ups and downs. This is where traders learn to hedge against market fluctuations by holding long and short positions with various currencies on the same currency base, such as shorting the Pakistan rupee against the Chinese yuan and longing the Pakistan rupee against the British pound. The idea behind this strategy is that any losses in either the short or long-term will be offset by gains made from the opposing investment. This idea is one many investors and businesses are currently clinging onto with regards to Pakistan.

Pakistan Still Has Positive Potential

There is a general sense that it’s a strong nation to invest in for the future. In other words, the short-term position may result in a loss, but the long-term prospects remain positive. Of course, there are never any guarantees when it comes to business. However, this is where the idea of hedging comes into play. As long as investors can cover their bases and accept a certain level of volatility, the result could or even should be positive.

If we accept that Pakistan is worthy of investment, the question becomes why. According to Sarfraz Abbasi, business and investors should look beyond politics when assessing the countries potential.

“I believe neither the political situation nor any other customary factors significantly impact Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), rather it is the state of our economy that matters the most to the investors”, Abbasi wrote in March 2019.

In his view, a combination of currency control and international business deals are the best reasons to invest in Pakistan. Following a period of artificial easing where the Pakistani rupee wasn’t allowed to depreciate naturally, the prime minister has helped resolve the issue. Giving the State Bank of Pakistan the power to regulate, the “Pakistani rupee depreciated against the greenback by 10.5%”. As well as the currency being allowed to sit at a level in line with the economy’s strength, Khan has forged deals with countries such as China, Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

Drilling for New Business Opportunities

Supporting these deals is a $100 million offshore drilling project. Taking place in the waters around Pakistan, the project is aiming to uncover new oil and gas reserves. Overseen by US firm, ExxonMobil, and Italian firm, Eni Pakistan Limited, the project could provide a major new source of revenue for the country. These efforts are just one of the reasons companies such as Excelerate Energy are looking to enter the market.

Director Steven Kobos believes that introducing his company’s “economical and efficient means of accessing natural gas” will provide “massive” savings to locals. Indeed, when fuel switching becomes necessary across Asia, he believes Excelerate Energy can provide a better service and, in turn, generate strong revenue from the Pakistani market. Another positive for Pakistan’s economy is a pending investment of $200 million from global food and agriculture producer Cargill. Aiming to make use of the country’s natural resources, the American company should not only bring more money to the region but jobs.

For these reasons, investment professional Abbasi is confident Pakistan is a strong market. Indeed, even if political issues with the US continue and the MSCI downgrades the country’s status, there are underlying trends that are seemingly positive. Taking it back to the idea of forex traders hedging their investments, this should be all the encouragement businesses need. Even if there are bumps in the road right now, things up ahead look smooth.

Naturally, things could always be better and there is never going to be an investment that’s guaranteed to succeed. However, in a world of ups and downs, you have to assume a certain amount of risk. Companies such as Excelerate Energy are willing to do that which is why ongoing issues shouldn’t be seen as an all-consuming negative. While better relations with the US would be great, it’s certainly not the death knell for Pakistani businesses or those that want to invest in the market.