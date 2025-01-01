Pakistani-Canadian Extradited to U.S. Over ISIS Plot

Jalil Afridi

Washington, D.C. — Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, a Pakistani citizen residing in Canada, has been extradited to the United States to face federal terrorism charges for allegedly attempting to provide material support to ISIS and plotting a mass shooting at a Jewish community center in Brooklyn, New York.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Khan, 28, planned the attack to occur on October 7, 2024 — the one-year anniversary of the Hamas terrorist assault on Israel. U.S. authorities allege that Khan intended the date to send a symbolic message and to align himself with jihadist ideology.

Khan was arrested by Canadian authorities in Ontario on September 4, 2024, following an international investigation led by the FBI, in cooperation with Canadian law enforcement and intelligence agencies. After months of legal proceedings, Khan was extradited to the United States earlier today and is now in federal custody. He is expected to appear in court in New York later this week.

FBI Director Kash Patel issued a statement praising the work of multiple FBI field offices, including New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles, along with their international counterparts.

“This case is a reminder of the constant threat of terrorism facing every corner of the world,” said Director Patel. “It also highlights the disturbing rise in threats against our Jewish communities. Your FBI will continue to remain vigilant and work around the clock to stop such threats before they turn into tragedy.”

Investigators say Khan was radicalized online and had been actively communicating with individuals believed to be linked to ISIS. No weapons were recovered at the time of his arrest, but prosecutors say the evidence against him includes detailed planning documents and extremist communications.

Khan faces charges that carry a potential life sentence.