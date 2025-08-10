Pakistani community marks 78th Independence Day in UAE with grand celebration

Asif Ali Yousafzai

DUBAI: The Pakistani community in the United Arab Emirates came together in a spectacular celebration to mark the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan, with Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, gracing the occasion.

The event took place at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai, drawing a diverse crowd including Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, government officials, diplomats, economic representatives, and prominent members of the Pakistani diaspora.

The gathering attracted over 60,000 attendees and was organized by the “Emirates Loves Pakistan” platform in collaboration with the Pakistan Association Dubai and with support from Dubai Police. The event symbolized the strong diplomatic ties between the UAE and Pakistan, while celebrating the rich cultural heritage and achievements of the Pakistani community residing in the UAE.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak expressed his pride and admiration, stating, “It is an honor to join you in commemorating Pakistan’s Independence Day. This day represents the resilient national identity, determination, and remarkable achievements of Pakistanis worldwide. Here in Dubai, we also celebrate the profound friendship and brotherhood that unite the UAE and Pakistan.”

He further highlighted the significant contributions of the Pakistani community, noting, “Their talent, dedication, and creativity are invaluable to the development of our nation. The partnership between the UAE and Pakistan is rooted in shared values, cultural heritage, and mutual respect.”

In a special announcement, Sheikh Nahyan unveiled a national writing competition organized by the Watani Al Emarat Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence. The competition invites residents—both citizens and expatriates—to share their reflections on the theme “What the UAE Means to Me” through short stories, poems, letters, or essays, aiming to foster a collective legacy of community and harmony.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, reaffirmed the exemplary bilateral relations between the two countries, emphasizing ongoing initiatives to strengthen economic cooperation, cultural exchange, and social development. He praised the Pakistani community’s role in enriching the UAE’s multicultural fabric.

The event featured a vibrant showcase of Pakistani culture, including traditional music, dances, culinary delights, and artistic displays celebrating Pakistan’s diverse heritage. Prominent members of the community were honored for their outstanding contributions in various sectors, such as law, education, business, banking, sports, and journalism.

Additionally, Dr. Faisal Ikram, President of Pakistan Association Dubai, announced a significant expansion of the Pakistan Medical Centre, a vital healthcare institution serving thousands. The AED 45 million project aims to triple the center’s capacity by introducing advanced diagnostic services, dialysis units, physiotherapy, and other specialized medical facilities.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1971, the UAE and Pakistan have cultivated a strong partnership across multiple domains. Recently, both nations have embarked on strategic collaborations in governmental modernization, further reinforcing their commitment to mutual progress and prosperity.

This grand Independence Day celebration not only highlighted the unity and cultural pride of the Pakistani community in the UAE but also underscored the enduring friendship and cooperation between the two nations—a beacon of peace and shared prosperity in the region and beyond.