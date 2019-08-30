Pakistani community observes Kashmir Hour in France

F.P. Report

PARIS: Pakistani and Kashmiri communities residing in France observed the “Kashmir Hour” today (Friday) to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOK).

Speaking on the occasion, the Ambassador of Pakistan to France Mr. Moin ul Haque reiterated the resolve of the government and the people of Pakistan to stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Kashmir

He called upon the international community especially permanent members of the United Nation Security Council to take notice of the blatant human rights violations in IOK.

“UN must play their role in solving the long outstanding Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UNSC resolution and aspirations of the Kashmiris people,” he added.

It must be noted that Pakistan observed Kashmir Hour today (Friday) to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Imran Khan addressing the rally said, “Our Kashmiris are going through a difficult phase. Approximately eight million Kashmiris for the last four weeks have been locked under curfew.”

He added that the purpose of ‘Kashmir Hour’ was to send a message from Pakistan that until Kashmiris get their freedom we [Pakistanis] would continue to stand with them. “We will stand with them till the last breath.”