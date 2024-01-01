Pakistani contingent excels in Malaysian Open Taekwondo

PESHAWAR (APP): Pakistani athletes won many medals in the ongoing Malaysian Open Taekwondo Championship being played at Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

Pakistani athletes won many medals in the ongoing Malaysian Open Taekwondo Championship in Kuala Lumpur. In the two-day competitions, Pakistani athletes presented a brilliant performance on the opening day and won two gold, three silver and six brown medals.

Umeema won gold in Fight, Silver in Pair poomsae and bronze medal in Individual poomsae, Hania won gold medal in Individual poomsae, silver medal in Fight and Bronze in Pair poomsae.

Mohammad Mustafa Afridi and Imran Ahmad in individual categories won bronze medal, Muhammad Ahmad in individual poomsae got silver medal, Waqar Afridi won bronze and Hashim won bronze medals in pairs.