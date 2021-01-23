Pakistani doctor claims to invent coronavirus medicine

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Dr. Jan Alam, a Russia returned, Pakistani Scientist and Doctor of Medicine claimed to invent a medicine, which is a complete treatment of Coronavirus infection.

The medicine has been used by thousands of corona patients in Pakistan during last several months and successfully recovered form infections within 10 days. It was claimed by the Dr. Jan Alam, MD, PhD in Pharmacy and Technology of Medicine from Exford Educational Network Moscow, Russia during an interactive session with media in Islamabad today.

As per claim of several respectable Pakistanis, the medicine has been used by former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Javaid Main dad’s family along with thousands of other patients in Pakistan.

Zoom into: – Dr. Jan Alam, a Pakistani Russian Doctor of Medicine invented a medicine “Minerolyte Vir” a mineral based medicine manufactured through nanotechnology. The medicine is registered as general medicine with DRAP and being manufactured in Pakistan by Claudia Health Care, a drug manufacturing firm based in Islamabad. Minerolyte Vir is available as nebulizer, spray and drop shape equally effective for all ages from newborn baby to an old aged person.

Broader Prospect: – Dr. Jan Alam is a Russian-Pakistani doctor. He has extensive experience of medical research and claimed to be inventor of more than 20 medicines. He is a Doctor of Medicine (MD) and PhD (Pharmacy & Technology of medicine) from Russia. He has served as Vice President at Russian Federation Academy of Medical & Technical Science and Consultant infectious Diseases i.e. Cancer/Chronic Diseases in Moscow, Russia for several years.

He claimed to be an inventor of more than 20 medicines so far. Due to his valuable services in the medical field, he has been granted several awards including World Best Medical Scientist, 2018 & 19. He is also the winner of International Competition World Best Scientists in Pharmacology of the year-2018 UNO Geneva, Switzerland. He is Member of Coordination Council Health Program, Russia.

The MinerolyteVir is a fifth-generation medicine, prepared by advanced nanotechnology, and has the ability to direct action on the target organ of the respiratory system and lungs. The medicine can be administered as nasal drops clear the sinus system and through nebulization for 3-4 times in a day, which clear all infections from respiratory system. The medicine can be used to protect the body parts by spraying e.g. face and hands etc.

It directly acts on the body parts as a shield against COVID-19 & all other viruses. As per claim, one mist of spray is enough to protect the body parts for 12 hours. It not only protects the body parts but everything e.g. home, car, office, furniture etc. from being infected by the virus or bacteria. According to Dr. Jan, the medicine as no side effects.

Background: – Dr. Jan Alam invented the medicine back in 2014 and its clinical trails were done in Russia in the past. The medicine was registered and painted in Russia during 2017. Dr. Jan Alam registered the medicine with DRAP as general medicine for bacterial infection in the recent past. As per several notable persons, the medicine has been used by former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Mian Saeed-ur-Rasheed Abbasi, Famous cricketer Javid Main dad’s family and thousands of other Pakistani and all those successfully recovered from coronavirus infection.

Point of Concern: – DRAP showed inability to register the medicine as anti-COVID-19 medicine, because it can’t provide the results of its clinical trails to WHO and the world. However, they registered it as general medicine. Dr. Jan Alam has made several attempts to reach out government’s higher echelons in the health sector including SAPM on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan but remained failed.

In fact, the world has been using several medicines to cure the coronavirus disease including chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, but they did not prove so useful as this medicine MinerolyteVir gave 100 % results with no side effects. Government should help facilitate the Dr. Jan Alam in providing this medicine to general public of Pakistan at cheaper coast. Presently, all the three samples 0f Minerolyte Vir available about Rs. 14,000, however, if government encourage its production, it can be available in much lesser price to the people of Pakistan.