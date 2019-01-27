Pakistani embassy in Turkey to help send Roohi Bano’s body home, says sister

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani embassy in Turkey has contacted Rubina Yasin, sister of deceased actress Roohi Bano, to discuss arrangements for sending the body to Pakistan for burial.

Renowned Pakistani television and stage actor Roohi Bano passed away on Friday at the age of 67.

Yasmin said that the officials contacted her and asked her to visit the embassy on Monday to send Bano’s body to Lahore, her hometown.

She said that they are trying to send the veteran actor’s body back to Pakistan as soon as possible.

The actor had been on the ventilator for the last 10 days in a hospital in Turkey and had been suffering from kidney failure.

Bano, the winner of President’s Pride of Performance Award and two PTV awards had also been suffering from schizophrenia. She was said to have spiraled into depression after her only son, Ali was murdered in 2005.

She is best known for her work during the 1970s and 80s, in dramas such as Qila Kahani, Zard Gulab, Hairat Qadah, Darwaza and Kiran Kahani.