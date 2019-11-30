Pakistani figure-skater wins gold in Austria

Monitoring Desk

AUSTRIA: Mallak Faisal Zafar won an international competition for figure skating in Austria, beating hundreds of other contestants from around the world.

The young twelve-year-old Pakistani girl grabbed the first position in the two-day Basic Novice Girls II category at the 24th International Eiscup Inssbruck.

Zafar brought immense pride to her own country after standing out among the other participants who were participating in the competition from Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Austria and other countries.

Zafar aspires to represent Pakistan at the Winter Olympics since she has been practicing for this win and many more to come since the age of five.