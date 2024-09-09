Pakistani forces kill eight Afghan Taliban in response to unprovoked border attack

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Afghan Taliban once again restored to unprovoked aggression on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and Pakistani forces, in a befitting response, killed eight Afghan Taliban.

According to sources, Afghan Taliban opened unprovoked firing with heavy weapons yesterday from inside Afghanistan, targeting Pakistani check posts.

The Pakistan security forces responded effectively and killed eight Afghan Taliban, including key commanders Khalil and Jan Muhammad. Sixteen Afghan Taliban were also injured in the firing.

The facilitation of terrorist attacks against Pakistan by the Afghan Taliban is no secret.

In addition to terrorist attacks, the Afghan Taliban’s aggression on the international border is now openly visible.