Pakistani Junior players reach Malaysian Junior Open semi-finals

PESHAWAR (APP): All Pakistanis Humam Ahmad in Under-15, Waleed Khalil and Ashaq Irfan in Under-17 took berth into the semi-finals of the ongoing the Borneo Junior Open Squash Tournament being played in (Borneo) Malaysia on Thursday.

According to detail in the Under-15 quarter-final Humam Ahmad of Pakistan recorded a thumping victory against his strong Indian rival Rohan Gondi in a thrilling four sets battle.

The match lasted for 49 minutes and both Humam Ahmad and Rohan Gondi of India played well. It is pertaining to mention here that Rohan had defeated Humam of Pakistan in the 2018 US Junior U-13 category final and this time Humam Ahmad took a sweet revenge by defeating him 3-1, the score was 14-12, 8-11, 13-11 and 11-6.

Earlier, Humam Ahmad won 3rd round against Pengiran Jemery (MAS) 3-0, the score was 11/6, 11/7 and 11/0 and in his fourth round recorded victory against Saleem Yousef of Qatar in straight set 3-0, the score was 11-2, 11-8 and 11-4. Waleed Khalil also qualified for the semi-finals after defeating Lau Caleb of Malaysia in a marathon five sets battle 3-2, the score was 7-11, 11-5, 7-11, 11-6 and 1-7 while Ashab Irfan defeated Jeeva Pravin of Malaysia in straight set 3-0, the score was 11-4, 11-1 and 11-5.

Earlier, Waleed won his 2nd round against Ahmed Al-Darwais (QTR), 3-0, 11/9, 11/4, 11/5 while Ashab Irfan first beat Yugal Eshwar of Malaysia by 3-0, the score was 11-1, 11-4 and 11-4. Muhammad Hanif of the Under-15 category lost to Huzaifa Ibrahim of Pakistan in straight sets, the score was 11-5, 11-2 and 12-10.