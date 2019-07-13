Pakistani mafia uses same tactics as Sicilian Mafia: PM Imran

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday has said that the Pakistani mafia uses same tactics just like Sicilian mafia to pressurize and threat the judiciary and institutes.

PM Imran Khan took to Twitter and wrote the mafia blackmails people to protect their billions of money laundering stashed abroad.

“In a similar vein to the “Sicilian mafia”, the Pakistani mafia uses tactics of bribe, threat, blackmail and begging to pressurize state institutions and judiciary in order to protect their billions of money laundering stashed abroad,” he wrote.