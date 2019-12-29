Pakistani Man gunned down on wedding day

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: A marriage ceremony on Saturday in Peshawar took a tragic turn after a heated argument between two groups developed into an armed clash, claiming the bridegroom’s life.

“The tragic event took place in one of the neighborhoods in the city,” confirmed the police spokesperson in Peshawar, Muhammad Ilyas, while talking to media on Sunday. “Abid Khan was gunned down on his wedding day over a trivial issue.”

Khan’s valima reception was underway on Saturday evening when three participants of the party shot and killed him.

The police spokesperson said the gruesome incident took place after some people started filming female participants of the gathering.

This resulted in an argument that led to an exchange of gunfire that took the life of the bridegroom.

Police took the dead body into custody and shifted it to a nearby hospital for postmortem.

The spokesperson said that a police party had also conducted several raids to arrest the killers.

None of the culprits was captured till the filing of this report.