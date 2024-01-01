Pakistani maritime agency rescues crew of another Indian cargo ship

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) has successfully rescued the crew of an Indian cargo ship stranded in rough seas, marking its second successful operation within three weeks.

According to a PMSA spokesperson, the latest operation was carried out approximately 120 nautical miles south of Karachi after receiving a tip-off about the distressed vessel, ‘Tajdare Haram’. The crew abandoned the ship and sought refuge in liferafts when water began flooding the vessel.

The incident was reported to PMSA by the Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC) in Mumbai. Responding promptly, the PMSA launched a search and rescue mission, ensuring the safe retrieval of the crew members.

In addition to the rescue, the PMSA also facilitated the movement of an Indian Coast Guard ship operating in Indian waters.

Earlier, on December 4, the PMSA had successfully rescued the 12-member crew of another Indian ship stranded in a similar situation, further cementing its reputation as a key regional player in maritime security and humanitarian assistance.