Pakistani maritime agency saves Indian ship crew

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) successfully rescued 12 crew members of an Indian cargo ship during a coordinated search and rescue operation.

According to a PMSA spokesperson, the operation was launched in response to an email received from the Mumbai Maritime Rescue Coordination Center, which sought assistance in locating the crew of the sinking vessel, Al Peren Pir, in the rough sea.

Ships, boats, and aircraft of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency were deployed for the operation, ensuring the safe recovery of all 12 crew members.

The spokesperson emphasized that this mission highlights Pakistan’s commitment to maritime safety and its adherence to international conventions governing rescue operations at sea.

The successful rescue underscores the spirit of cooperation and the importance of prioritizing human lives in maritime emergencies.