Pakistani MMA fighter Najm Khan defeats Afghan fighter in Kabul

Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Najm Khan registered a remarkable win against Afghanistan’s Abdul Wudood Matin at Snow Leopard Fighting Championship: Attack Fight Night 8 in Kabul.

According to the press release, the turnout in Kabul was good as fans cheered for their fighter Matin while a small number of Pakistani fans also showed up for the middleweight fight on July 5.

Martin had previously defeated another Pakistani fighter Shah Nawaz, while Najm turned out to be a formidable opponent for him.

Najm belongs to Waziristan and a close friend of his, who wishes to remain anonymous, told the private channel that Najm has had a long struggle to come to a point where he is getting fights abroad. “Najm is from Waziristan, he made his way up from poverty, from odds that cannot be easily described, but he proved his mettle. He has defeated Afghanistan fighters before as well, and it surprises us every single time,” he told the private channel.

This fight had relevance especially after the Pakistan-Afghan political tensions and also the close 2019 World Cup encounter. According to the news release, “As the fight started, Najm was employing the counter striking strategy trying to catch Matin on his way in. Moments into the fight, as Matin made a single leg entry, Najm landed two hefty blows, followed by some vicious ground and pound to seal the win for Pakistan. The few Pakistani supporters in the crowd were thrilled upon the win and it was a hush of silence to the dismay of Afghan fans.”

Najm then thanked his family and friends for the support. The fight was tough as he was taking on Matin in Kabul, which was a challenge for him as he went into it as the underdog. “Alhamdulillah for the victory and this would not have been possible without the support of my family, friends, supporters, teammates and everyone who supported me in one way or another. It’s an individual sport but a lot of work by numerous people goes into the preparation. This win is for all the people of Pakistan and InshaAllah many more victories are ahead,” said Najm in his post-match.